‘Because of a sports team:’ Super Bowl argument led to deadly shooting in California

FRESNO, Calif. -- A California man was killed Sunday, Feb. 2 in a shooting that stemmed from an argument over the Super Bowl. As it turned out, the suspected shooter was on probation and prohibited from having a weapon or ammunition.

Crime scene tape shut down Tuolumne and B Streets for hours as Fresno police investigated a shooting during a family barbecue. Police said the shooter rode up to a home on a bicycle, getting into an argument with the victim after noticing San Francisco 49ers decor, and opening fire.

"People like to come out front and enjoy the day, you know, eat and stuff like that, so you shouldn't be worried about somebody driving up and shooting just because of a sports team," said James Easterling, neighbor.

Easterling lives next door and said this was a big surprise on their quiet street.

With help from the victim's family, police found and detained the suspected shooter at a nearby homeless encampment. His weapon wasn't immediately recovered.

"It wasn't a gun, but it was like a makeshift gun, so we're trying to determine what exactly it was, once we find it," said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide with the Fresno Police Department.

Police said the victim was just visiting the home where this happened. Neighbors wished him well -- with everyone indicating the people at that house are kind.

"When I first moved over here, he had some oranges in the back, and I asked him for some -- well, I guess the guy who stays there -- asked him for some oranges and he gave me a bag of oranges," said Easterling. "It's a neighbor, you know? So I want to see him do well, just like I would want them to see me do well, so yeah, I hope everything over there is OK."

Police identified the victim as Frank Rojas, 24, of Fresno, and the suspected shooter as Daniel Epimenio Gonzalez, 34 -- and said he attacked the victim with a zip gun.