Florida contractor charged after customer’s body found in Georgia landfill

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A Florida contractor is facing murder charges after the body of a disgruntled customer was found in a Georgia landfill.

Authorities say the body of 65-year-old Susan Mauldin was found last week in a Folkston, Georgia, landfill. She disappeared in October after demanding a refund from 45-year-old Corey Binderim, who had not finished the job she hired him for.

Investigators say they received information that led them to the landfall and a search began two weeks ago. Up to 90 searchers participated and more 7,300 tons of trash was moved before Mauldin’s body was found.

An autopsy is pending.