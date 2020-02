Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a good day for sports fans, especially in Milwaukee -- the Bucks play the Suns at Fiserv Forum at 1 p.m. and Super Bowl LIV pits the Chiefs against the 49ers at 5:30 p.m. (a game you can see only on FOX6). Punch Bowl Social is at the center of it all. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst was there to share some of the food, drinks and fun that will be available for the day.

