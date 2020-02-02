From their grill to yours: Carrabba’s ‘Chicken Bryan’ recipe

BROOKFIELD -- Carrabba's Italian Grill joined FOX6 Weekend WakeUp with a recipe that has roots in the Carrabba family's journey from Italy to the U.S.
Chicken Bryan (4 servings)
Ingredients
- 4 boneless and skinless chicken breasts, cut in half
- 1 ½ teaspoons of your favorite grill seasoning
- 3 tablespoons of olive oil
- 4 ounces rindless goat cheese log, cut into 8 (¼- inch) rounds
- Lemon butter sauce (see separate recipe)
- 4 sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil, drained, and cut lengthwise into ¼-inch-wide strips
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
Instructions
- Prepare grill for direct cooking over medium heat.
- Meanwhile, using a flat meat pounder, lightly pound each chicken half to an even thickness of about ½ inch. Season with grill seasoning. Let stand at room temperature while the grill heats.
- Lightly oil the grill. Brush the chicken on both sides with the grill seasoning. Cook, with the lid closed as much as possible, turning after 5 minutes, until the chicken is nicely browned and feels firm when the top is pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes total. During the last minute, top each piece with a goat cheese round. Transfer to a platter and tent with aluminum foil to keep warm.
- Stir the lemon butter sauce in a small saucepan over very low heat with a heatproof spatula just until warm and smooth, but not hot and melted, about 1 ½ minutes. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and basil.
- Place 2 chicken pieces on each serving plate. Spoon equal amounts of the sauce over each serving, sprinkle with basil, and serve hot.
Broiled Chicken Bryan: Broil the chicken in a preheated broiler with the rack adjusted about 8 inches from the source of heat. Cook, turning occasionally, until firm when pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes. Add the goat cheese about 1 minute before the chicken is done.
Tip: Boneless chicken breast is too thin to test correctly with a thermometer, so the 'touch test' works best. The more well done the meat, the firmer its texture.
