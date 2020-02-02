× Michigan woman charged with assault, accused of biting off part of man’s tongue

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan woman was criminally charged after sheriff’s officials said she bit off part of a man’s tongue.

It happened while they were kissing at his Detroit apartment, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

That much was consensual.

Then, sheriff’s officials said Youlette Wedgeworth bit him hard.

She was charged with aggravated assault.

Officials recovered part of the tongue that was bitten off and got it to medical professionals.