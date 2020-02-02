× MPD: 18-year-old shot, wounded near 19th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was shot and wounded near 19th and Capitol on Saturday night.

Authorities say the man was sitting in a parked car around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 1 when a suspect opened one of the car’s doors and tried to take the keys from the ignition. A struggle between the victim and suspect ensued before a second suspect — who was not in the car — began firing at the victim.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and were treated at a hospital, police say. Police believe robbery was the motive in the incident.

Police did not state if the victim was robbed of anything or if either suspect involved is known or in custody.