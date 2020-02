MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a single-car crash that happened near 55th and Burleigh on the city’s north side.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. FOX6 photos from the scene show damage to a fence surrounding a daycare playground. Police say the driver later walked into a hospital disoriented and told the medical staff that he was in pain.

The events leading up to the crash are not known at this time.