Neenah family secures seats on flight from coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan to US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEENAH -- Daisy, Abigail, and Adalynn Roth have been stuck in Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the novel coronavirus. Samuel Roth was thrilled to learn his family would be coming home on a U.S.- chartered flight Monday, Feb. 3 -- but the State Department's email confirming their reservation did not give details like where they would be flying into, WLUK reported.

The flight was supposed to leave at 4 p.m. (CST) Sunday. As of 9:45 p.m. (CST) Sunday, the flight was delayed, according to WLUK.

The Department of Homeland Security said people coming from Wuhan would be quarantined for up to 14 days.

"We'll go through all of the processes that the government puts in front of us to ensure that we're not bringing the disease into the community," Roth told WLUK.

As soon as their quarantine is up, Roth said he'll be there.

"Just given the circumstances, the right thing to do would be to pick them up," said Roth.

Uncertainty remained Sunday as to when that could be. When the time does come, Roth said he was hopeful the community would be empathetic.

"I hope that people treat my daughters and my wife compassionately, and understand that all we're trying to do is just get this family back together, and we're not trying to get people sick," said Roth.

Throughout this process of getting his family home, Roth told WLUK he tried to stay positive.

"In terms of the likelihood of my family falling... I don't want to go there mentally, but fatally ill, I think that the probability is very, very low," said Roth.

Roth said he planned to make his family pancakes when they're reunited again.