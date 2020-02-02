× Operation Sealed With a Kiss: Gulf Coast UPS stores will pay postage for soldier valentines

MOBILE, Ala. — UPS Stores across the Gulf Coast are spreading the love to those serving our country this Valentine’s Day.

It’s called Operation Sealed With a Kiss.

UPS Stores from Pensacola to Mobile will pay for first-class postage on any letter you send to those serving in the military, and to those veterans currently in VA hospitals.

Bob Smith, a UPS Store owner in Daphne, Alabama, said it’s an effort close to his heart. He spent many holidays away from home serving as a captain in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

“It can get a little bit lonely,” said Smith. “There’s other Marines around you, other soldiers around you, but at the same time, it’s not the same as getting something from home.”

The effort continues until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. UPS Store employees encouraged people interested in participating to do so as soon as possible.