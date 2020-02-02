Police: 52-year-old man hurt in attack involving steak knife near 60th and Port Avenue

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A days’ old fight led to a physical altercation that involved a knife on Sunday morning, Feb. 2 on Port Avenue near 60th Street.

It happened around 10:15 a.m.

Police said a 52-year-old man got into a physical altercation with a 55-year-old man over a fight that occurred a few days prior. The 52-year-old man was hurt, and police said the 55-year-old man fled the scene with a steak knife.

Investigators then began searching for the attacker.

Anyone with information was asked to please call police.

