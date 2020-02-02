MILWAUKEE -- A sex video recorded at a Milwaukee gas station goes viral. Now, the neighborhood wants it shut down. You won't believe the story FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn uncovers, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9.
Sex tape sparks outrage in a Milwaukee community
-
NYC official arrested in Milwaukee charged in federal court for internet crimes against children
-
Cousins accused of trafficking teenage girl, ‘not allowed to leave a residence’ for 2 to 3 days
-
Standoff on Milwaukee’s north side ends in arrest of sex offender
-
Jury convicts Darius Robinson on charges associated with sex assault of 3 women
-
Burlington, Vermont woman reported missing may be in Milwaukee area
-
-
Open Record: Prescription Denied
-
Prosecutors: Man said, ‘I’m sorry’ after raping homeless woman sleeping in Milwaukee park
-
Police investigate threat made by student at Carmen Schools of Science and Technology-Southeast
-
Police: 17-year-old boy killed in shooting near 5th and Burleigh
-
Police: Smoke still coming from vacant home near 44th and Clarke after Monday’s fire
-
-
Source: Name of Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash revealed
-
Man prosecutors say blackmailed boy to perform sex act in MPD restroom gets 3 years in prison
-
Charges dismissed against Deajai Hodges, who had been accused in fatal freeway shooting