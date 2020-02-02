× ‘Leaving for Florida:’ Silver Alert issued for missing Rib Lake man with dementia

RIB LAKE — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday, Feb. 2 for a missing Rib Lake man — who has dementia, and “said he was leaving for Florida.”

Robert Butler, 70, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Rib Lake.

Officials said Butler did not take his cellphone but did take his wallet and keys, noting that he “has become more verbally hostile.”

He could be driving a 1999 Plymouth Voyager, teal, with Wisconsin license plate number 132 ZLF.

Butler was described as white, standing 6’2″ tall, weighing 235 pounds.

He was last seen wearing jeans with holes in them, brown shoes, a dark green/gray jacket with the name “Clayton” on it. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department.