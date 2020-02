× Speeds over 100 mph: Pursuit ends on I-94 near Moorland, Waukesha Co. Sheriff’s Office says

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Officials say a high-speed pursuit came to end on eastbound I-94 near Moorland in Brookfield, Sunday morning.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. Authorities have not released any other details about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story.