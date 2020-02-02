Suspect in custody after pursuit ends in crash near 6th and Holt, police say

Posted 1:34 pm, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 01:51PM, February 2, 2020
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police pursuit ended in a crash near 6th and Holt on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Around 11 a.m., police spotted a speeding driver near 13th and Howard. When officers attempted to pull the car over, the driver fled — ultimately crashing into another car roughly four miles away at the intersection of 6th and Holt.

Police found the suspect hiding after a short foot pursuit. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect and a victim were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

