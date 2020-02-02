Toilet Trot outhouse races among the festivities at Da Yooper Winterfest in Marinette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINETTE -- Would you push an outhouse for charity? How about jump into ice-cold water in the wintertime?

Those were some of the events taking place during the 10th annual "Da Yooper Winterfest" in Marinette Saturday Feb. 1. Both Menominee and Marinette celebrated along with Wisconsin-Michigan border.

One of the three events was Da Yooper Pooper Toilet Trot. People built outhouses, which had to include a toilet seat and roll of toilet paper. Then, two people pushed the custom-made house, while the other rode inside.

Prizes were given for speed, appearance, and fundraising, and it all went toward two local organizations.

“This is actually supporting our River Cities Community Pool, and also, The Dar Boys and Girls Club,” said Koreen Gardon, program director at DAR Boys and Girls Club. “Each year, this event brings in just over $50,000, which helps keep both of our agencies open, and it wouldn't be possible without the community's support.”

Another activity was Da Yooper Plunge, a polar plunge.

There was also Da Chill-y Cook-off.

"Yooper" is a nickname for people who live in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

