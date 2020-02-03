× 50% to 70% off! Inaugural ‘As-Is Sale’ scheduled for Feb. 5-9 at IKEA in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — Attention IKEA shoppers…the Swedish furniture retailer is hosting the inaugural “As-Is Sale” Wednesday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 9.

During the sale, you’re invited to head over to IKEA on S. IKEA Way in Oak Creek (near 13th Street and Drexel Avenue) — where hundreds of scratch & dent, discontinued and other items will be marked at deep discounts starting at 50% to 75% off!

IKEA officials said in a post on their website there will be new items available during each day of the sale — with quantities limited.

