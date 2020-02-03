Deff-initely Milwaukee: Rolling out the city’s welcome wagon with VISIT Milwaukee’s CEO

MILWAUKEE — 2020 is shaping up to be a huge year for the city of Milwaukee. VISIT Milwaukee’s role will be to maximize this moment in the spotlight. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with the woman leading the charge for the tourism organization, CEO Peggy Williams-Smith.

The Milwaukee native spent more than two decades in the hospitality industry with Marcus Hotels before accepting this new challenge in Fall 2019.

They talk about the lasting impact she hopes the DNC, the Ryder Cup, and other events will have on Milwaukee. Plus, they talk about the balance of growth and expansion while not losing what makes Milwaukee special.

Plus, we’ll have the FOX6 pack of questions with Aaron Maybin.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Deff-initely Milwaukee”: via RSS | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher



Follow Carl on social media: Facebook | Twitter| Instagram

About the podcast: Deff-initely Milwaukee