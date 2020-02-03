FOX6 and Toyota ‘Salute to Veterans 2020’ RAV4 Giveaway

MILWAUKEE — Military personnel and their families give so much — their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives. FOX6 and Toyota are teaming up to salute our veterans and their families with a special contest just for them – the chance to win a 2020 Toyota RAV4! One (1) lucky grand prize winner will receive a RAV4 LE AWD SUV with loads of standard features. Your local Milwaukee Toyota Dealers will even cover the sales tax, license and title fees. Plus, Toyota Financial Services will provide a Vehicle Service Agreement and ToyotaCare Plus. This incredible package is valued at more than $30,000!

Now through Feb. 13, 2020, we invite you to nominate a veteran, or the family of a veteran, to win this amazing grand prize. Tell us in 150 words or less who they are, when and where they served, which branch of the military and why you’re nominating them to win the Toyota RAV4. You will also need to upload a photo of your nominee. You may nominate yourself if you are a veteran.

All entries will be reviewed for eligibility and six (6) finalists will be selected. We will feature each of the six (6) finalists and determine the grand prize winner during FOX6 News at 4, live from the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The grand prize winner will be determined as follows: Each finalist will randomly select an envelope — only one of those envelopes will have the Congratulations! Letter safely tucked inside – whichever finalist holds the Congratulations! Letter in their hand will be our grand prize winner and the happy owner of a beautiful, brand new 2020 Toyota RAV4!

So, nominate a veteran, or veteran’s family today and join FOX6 and Toyota in saluting our veterans and the families of those who served.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the 2020 Toyota RAV4.

Please note: For purposes of this contest, “Veteran”, or “Veteran’s” family, is as defined by the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs. The six finalists, and/or their family member(s) will be required to show proof of service (copy of active duty orders, their DD214 or WD55 papers) before February 20, 2020. Failure to provide proof of service will result in the disqualification of the veteran (or veteran’s family) from the contest. The six finalists will be required to be at the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show and appear live on FOX6 on Feb. 26, 2020 (3:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.) – finalists must be present to win. Actual vehicle won may vary from the one pictured on this web posting.

CLICK HERE to begin the nomination process for a veteran in your life