Guns N’ Roses to perform at Summerfest on July 4

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to rock! Guns N’ Roses are bringing their North American summer tour to Summerfest on July 4.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

Summerfest 2020 will be open Wednesday, June 24 – Sunday, July 5 (Closed June 29) from Noon to Midnight.