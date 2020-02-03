Lakeshore flood advisory for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties from midnight to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Guns N’ Roses to perform at Summerfest on July 4

Posted 8:12 am, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 08:16AM, February 3, 2020

Axl Rose (L), lead singer, and Slash, guitarist of the US rock band Guns N' Roses, perform during a concert at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Vilhelm STOKSTAD / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read VILHELM STOKSTAD/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE —  Get ready to rock! Guns N’ Roses are bringing their North American summer tour to Summerfest on July 4.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

Summerfest 2020 will be open Wednesday, June 24 – Sunday, July 5 (Closed June 29) from Noon to Midnight.

