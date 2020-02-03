‘Hamilton’ hits the big screen in October 2021

NEW YORK — “Hamilton” is hitting the big screen in 2021.

Lin Manuel-Miranda, who stars as Alexander Hamilton, announced the news on Twitter.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

Disney is bringing the hit musical, along with the original Broadway cast, to movie theaters in October 2021.

It includes previously-recorded stage performances in New York, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where the show first opened.

The original cast includes Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo.

“Hamilton” blends rap, hip-hop, and R&B with classic Broadway tunes to tell the story of the Caribbean-born, French, and Scottish-heritaged Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers.

“Hamilton” received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama, and has won 11 Tony Awards.