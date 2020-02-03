Kenosha Restaurant Week is a 9-day celebration of the community’s delicious dining scene

KENOSHA -- Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner Kenosha has some amazing restaurants to choose from. And this week is Kenosha Restaurant Week with specials at more than 40 area restaurants. Brian is getting his daily dose at a cafe known for some delicious French Toast.

About Kenosha Restaurant Week (website)

The talented chefs behind Kenosha's most popular restaurants have cooked up special fixed-price menus that you’ll only find during Restaurant Week. Enjoy multi-course meals for Breakfast or Brunch ($10), Lunch ($10), and Dinner ($20 and $30).

Simply visit participating restaurants between February 1-9 and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu; no tickets, passes or coupons are required. Be sure to check restaurants’ websites for specific hours (not all are open all nine days) and reservation recommendations. The restaurants will be offering both their special Restaurant Week menus and their regular menus. You are not required to order from the special menu, but the savings are only offered there.