KFC tests plant-based 'Beyond Chicken' at 100 restaurants nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re looking for a meatless meal option that can be enjoyed on the go, Kentucky Fried Chicken on Monday, Feb. 3 began testing a new meatless chicken option.

The fast-food chain made Beyond Fried Chicken available at nearly 100 locations nationwide.

The Beyond Chicken comes in nuggets, or a four- to 12-piece bucket.

During testing of the vegan chicken in summer 2019 in Atlanta, KFC sold out of it in just hours.

Consumer demand for plant-based and vegan options has grown as people look to cut down on their meat consumption due to health concerns.

KFC’s Beyond Chicken will be available until Feb. 23, or while supplies last.

If all goes well, company officials said they could make the product available nationwide soon.