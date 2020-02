Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Firefighters on Monday morning, Feb. 3 responded to the scene of a fire near 52nd and Burnham in West Milwaukee.

BREAKING: Large business fire in West Allis along Burnham Street. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/OU19HwajRr — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) February 3, 2020

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.