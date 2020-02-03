× Local woman wins $1.1 milllion on slot machine at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino

MILWAUKEE — For the 10th time in Potawatomi Hotel & Casino history, one lucky guest became an instant millionaire. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, won a $1.1 million jackpot while playing a $5 IGT “Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond Machine,” according to a press release from Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

This is the 10th million-dollar slot machine spin at Potawatomi, and the first since June 2018. The largest jackpot in casino history happened in December 2010 when a Milwaukee man won a $2.7 Million prize.

According to a press release, this latest jackpot comes during the brand new “Passport to Paradise” promotion on the casino floor in which guests can win one of 24 Caribbean cruises. Guests can play *any* slot machine with their Fire Keeper’s Club card during February to earn entries.

Each Thursday night this month six lucky guests will win a cruise. Get all the information at paysbig.com.