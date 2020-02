Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAUKAUNA -- A viewer from our sister station in Green Bay shared an unusual video captured by her Ring doorbell camera.

Mary Van Rossum of Kaukauna shared with FOX11Online.com the video which shows a calf that wandered onto her front porch Saturday night, Feb. 1.

The spotted Holstein calf is seen making its way up a step and exploring the porch, even letting out a trademark "moo" at one point in the video.