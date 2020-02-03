× Police: 11-year-old boy struck by vehicle near 76th and Acacia; driver stayed on scene

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy escaped serious injury when he was struck by a vehicle near 76th Street and Acacia Street Monday afternoon, Feb. 3.

It happened just after 3 p.m.

Police said the boy was crossing the street when the driver struck him. The boy indicated he had pain to his knees after the crash. He was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department on scene.

The striking driver stayed on scene, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the driver was cited.