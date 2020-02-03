Suspect sought after shooting leads to police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

Lakeshore flood advisory for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties from midnight to 6 p.m. Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a shooting early Monday morning, Feb. 3 led to a police pursuit and crash. It happened shortly after 3 a.m.

According to police, a 45-year-old woman was shot in the ankle during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Police say officers observed a vehicle fleeing the shooting scene and initiated a pursuit. The vehicle crashed at  29th and Fond du Lac Ave and the suspect fled on foot.

A firearm was recovered in the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek a known suspect.

