Think green thoughts: Our green thumb will get you ready for the upcoming growing season

MILWAUKEE -- Spring will soon be here -- so let's get growing! Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee to help us get some seeds started.

Check your seed inventory and then check the viability of your saved seeds

Once you know what you already have and what`s viable, it`s time to place your seed order (seed catalogs or online)

Seed tape can make for easier planting of small seeds

Create a seed calendar

Supplies you'll need to start your seeds indoors

See Melinda at the Milwaukee NARI Spring Home Improvement Show:

February 14 & 15, 2020

NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show

February 14 at 11 a.m. - 'Strategies for Adding Natives to Any Size Landscape' with Melinda Myers

Whether gardening on a small city lot or larger space, Melinda Myers will help you select the right native plants for your landscape and gardening goals. Native plants are deeply rooted, helping to capture, clean, and channel rainfall to groundwater. This helps reduce the overflow of storm sewers, basement backups and pollutants entering our waterways. Natives also support our pollinators, other beneficial insects and birds that add enjoyment and essential functions in our gardens and communities.

February 15 at 3 p.m. - 'Go Vertical - Green Walls and Other Vertical Gardening Techniques' with Melinda Myers

With green walls and vertical gardens there`s no limit to your gardening opportunities. Melinda will discuss fun and attractive ways to use these unique gardening techniques to incorporate flowers and edibles into your landscape. Plus, Melinda will talk about plant selections and growing techniques to increase your vertical gardening success.

Venue: Wisconsin Expo Center at State Fair Park