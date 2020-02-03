Lakeshore flood advisory for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties from midnight to 6 p.m. Tuesday

UW-Platteville students cleared from self-monitoring for coronavirus

UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — All known University of Wisconsin-Platteville students who recently traveled to China have surpassed the 14-day incubation period — and no longer need to self-monitor for coronavirus.

In a statement posted online, UW-Platteville indicated it “has enjoyed a 20-year relationship with South Central University for Nationalities in Wuhan, China, and several students and staff were in Wuhan over break. Because of that, there was increased attention on our university over the Coronavirus outbreak, whose epicenter is in Wuhan. UW-Platteville followed–and will continue to follow–all Centers for Disease Controls and U.S. State Department protocols.

UW-Platteville will continue to update its website daily at https://www.uwplatt.edu/news/update-coronavirus.

