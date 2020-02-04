‘A fun time:’ Relax outdoors while staying cozy in a snow globe at the Racine Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Winter in Wisconsin really isn't a time you think to have a picnic -- but that's not stopping the Racine Zoo from giving you a one-of-a-kind experience. Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out their Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe.

About Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe (website)

Saturday, February 1 – Sunday, March 1, 2020

FRIDAYS – SUNDAYS

11AM – 7:30PM

90-minute time slots are available

Relax outdoors while staying cozy in one of our snow globes enjoying quality time with friends and family! An unforgettable private experience with food, drinks, and more for up to 8 people!

Great for celebrating a birthday or anniversary, a date night, or even just a fun time with loved ones.

Multiple package options are available to customize your experience! Book now!

OPTION 1: NON-ALCOHOL PACKAGE – $150

Choose 1 Entrée For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Chili and Corn Bread Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert

Includes selection of Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)

Animal Encounter

Fun Tabletop Games

Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest

Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

OPTION 2: BEER PACKAGE – $200

Choose 1 Entrée For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Chili and Corn Bread Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert

Includes selection of Craft Beers, Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)

Animal Encounter

Fun Tabletop Games

Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest

Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

OPTION 3: WINE PACKAGE – $200

Choose 1 Entrée For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Chili and Corn Bread Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert

Includes selection of Red Wine and White Wine, Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)

Animal Encounter

Fun Tabletop Games

Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest

Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

OPTION 4: BEER AND WINE PACKAGE – $200

Choose 1 Entrée For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Chili and Corn Bread Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert

Includes selection of Red Wine, White Wine, Craft Beer, Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)

Animal Encounter

Fun Tabletop Games

Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest

Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

OPTION 5: EVERYTHING PACKAGE – $325

Includes selection of Cheese, Meats, and Veggies, Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, Chili and Corn Bread For All (Served Family Style)

Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert

Includes selection of Red Wine, White Wine, Craft Beers, Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)

Animal Encounter

Fun Tabletop Games

Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)

General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest

Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people

ADD-ONS

+ $40: Second Entrée For All (Served Family Style) (Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread. Must be option not already chosen in package.)

(Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Chili and Corn Bread. Must be option not already chosen in package.) + $40: Selection of Cheese, Meats, and Veggies