Christopher Covington pleads not guilty in hit-and-run crash that injured Hartford family

MILWAUKEE — Christopher Covington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 4 to charges associated with a hit-and-run incident that happened outside Fiserv Forum last November.

Covington faces four counts of hit-and-run, injury, habitual criminality repeater. He is accused of striking the Eager family from Hartford with a vehicle prosecutors said was rented by his mother. Prosecutors said data from Covington’s phone, including Instagram videos, placed him in the driver’s seat at the location of the crash at the time it happened. According to prosecutors, Covington’s mother and a front-seat passenger told investigators he fled because he was wanted by police.

Covington was interviewed by investigators on Nov. 11, and the complaint said he offered several different versions of events, including that a friend was driving and he was asleep in the back.

An individual who indicated he was a front-seat passenger said they were going to pick up Covington’s sister, and he saw the family in the intersection outside Fiserv — and figured Covington did, too. He said after the crash, he yelled for Covington to stop, and Covington yelled back that he was “on the run” — and fled, according to the complaint.

In court Tuesday morning, the court found probable cause and bound Covington over for trial. Covington is due back in court on Feb. 27.