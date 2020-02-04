Flu activity in Milwaukee is ‘concerning’ to doctors, 281 hospitalizations so far this season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett spoke about flu activity in the city on Tuesday, Feb. 4, noting that there has been an increase in flu hospitalizations that is “concerning to medical providers.”

The mayor noted from Sept. 1, 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020, there have been 281 flu hospitalizations in the City of Milwaukee. Last year at this time, there were just 70 flu-associated hospitalizations.

“One reason this flu season is different — influenza B was the predominant strain early on during the flu season,” Barrett said. “In the past few weeks, the must stronger and faster traveling influenza A has been increasing.”

The mayor emphasized anyone of any age can get the flu. But he emphasized that medical providers say adults 65 years and older, pregnant women, young children and individuals who are immune-compromised are more likely to get the flu.

Barrett also said it is not too late to get the flu shot.