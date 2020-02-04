× Former MPD officer who killed Sylville Smith released from prison in sex case

MILWAUKEE — The former Milwaukee police officer who killed Sylville Smith in August 2016, sparking days of unrest in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood, was released from prison Tuesday, Feb. 4, online court records showed.

Prosecutors said Dominique Heaggan-Brown had sex with an intoxicated man with whom he watched the August 2016 unrest on television. He ultimately pleaded guilty in February to false imprisonment, solicitation of prostitutes, and capture of an inmate representation.

In February 2018, a judge sentenced Heaggan-Brown to serve three years in prison and 180 days in the House of Correction, plus extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2018.

Heaggan-Brown was acquitted in the shooting death of Sylville Smith.