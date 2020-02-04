‘Go home, n-word:’ Waukesha West student says athletes beat him in hateful attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- A hate-filled fight with hair pulling and racial slurs broke out in a parking lot in Waukesha Monday night, Feb.3. While the fight was violent and bloody, a 15-year-old boy who was involved said it was the words used by older teenagers that stung the most.

"These are my shoes that got covered in blood," said Jaylen Hughes. "It's on the sleeves like, right there."

A day later, it wasn't easy for Hughes to talk about.

"Shocked and humiliated by the whole thing," said Hughes.

The fight happened in a Waukesha shopping center parking lot Monday night.

"Two came from behind me," said Hughes. "One of their friends said, 'Grab him by his nappy hair.' They grabbed me by my hair and they tugged me down. That's when I could see all of them just piling on top of me."

Waukesha police said it began after two teenagers set off a stink bomb inside Orange Leaf Yogurt. Hughes said he wasn't the one who set it off.

"I didn't enter the shop," said Hughes. "My friend was the only one who entered the shop."

It led to a disturbance and fight between Hughes, a friend, and a group of others. Hughes said he was called racial slurs.

"They just started yelling, 'Go home, n-word,'" said Hughes. "'Go home n-word.'"

"It's literally attacking every fiber of his being," said Athena Bernal, Hughes' mother. "It's not cool. It's not OK."

Police said at least two 17-year-olds were arrested.

Hughes goes to Waukesha West High School and said the other teenagers attend Waukesha North, and are involved in sports.

"I don't think they should be able to participate in sports for the rest of the years," said Bernal.

Officials with the Waukesha School District would not confirm who was involved -- citing student privacy policies.

Bernal said she was hopeful the violent brawl would spark conversation.

"People need to start teaching their kids acceptance," said Bernal.

Hughes' mother said after his interview with FOX6 News, her son went to the police station and was booked for disorderly conduct. Meanwhile, charges against the 17-year-olds were referred to the district attorney.