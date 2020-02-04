Lakeshore flood advisory for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties through 6 p.m.

Kenosha police seek suspect in robbery of BMO Harris Bank on 52nd Street

KENOSHA — Police are investigating the robbery of the BMO Harris Bank near 52nd Street and 42nd Avenue in Kenosha.

Investigators say the crime happened around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Bank employees reported a suspect approached a teller, demanded money and implied he had a weapon — although no weapon was displayed. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank on foot, fleeing west. There were no injuries.

The suspect was described as a male, white, clean-shaven, wearing black sunglasses, a black hat, a black canvass style jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone having information regarding this robbery is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Detective Ashley Kukowski is the lead investigator and her phone number is 262-605- 5278. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

