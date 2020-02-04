LIVE: Democratic Party issues a statement on the Iowa caucus results
Macy’s will close 125 stores in the next 3 years

CINCINNATI — Macy’s officials said Tuesday, Feb. 4 the company will close 125 stores over the next three years, nearly one-fifth of the department store chain’s total locations.

Company leaders said they’ll look to exit struggling malls.

Macy’s expects to save $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, directly address the unhealthy parts of the business, and explore new revenue streams,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

