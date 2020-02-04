MPD officer shot, wounded while chasing suspects, gunman takes own life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee police officer is recovering after being shot by a suspect early Tuesday morning, Feb. 4. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, the incident began around 1 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near 27th and Fairmount. The driver fled before crashing near 29th and Teutonia.

Three people got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

"Three suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers gave chase. At that time, a suspect fired at one of our officers or two of our officers, striking one," said David Salazar, Milwaukee Police Captain.

The officer who was injured is a 33-year-old man, with a year-and-a-half of service. The officer’s partner is a 33-year-old man with a year-and-a-half of service. Both officers have been placed on administrative duty.

“He is conscious, and breathing and currently in stable condition," said Salazar.

About an hour later, the suspect who fired the shots at officers was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The other two suspects who ran from the fleeing vehicle have been taken into custody.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau of MPD is investigating the incident.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video