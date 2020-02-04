MPD seeks help to locate man involved in hit-and-run crash on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in locating the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run causing great bodily harm which happened near 25th and Greenfield on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Officials say the suspect is identified as 50-year-old John Nesbitt. He was last seen driving the striking vehicle which is a blue 2002 Ford Explorer. The vehicle was last seen with a broken rear hatch window covered by plastic and no license plates at the time of the incident, the vehicle may have damage to the front grill area and bumper towards the passenger side.

If anyone has information about this crime, you may anonymously contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477).