MILWAUKEE -- Imagine trying to get through winter without a good pair of shoes on your feet. This is the harsh reality for Milwaukee’s homeless or less fortunate. Andy Sajdak joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Stan’s Fit For Your Feet annual “Share-A-Pair”drive -- which is taking place from Saturday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 29.

Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at any of the “Share-A-Pair” collection bins at Stan’s in Brookfield at The Plaza at 17155 W. Bluemound Road; Stan’s in Glendale across from Bayshore Town Center at 505 W. Silver Spring Drive; Stan’s in Greenfield in the Layton Plaza at 7405 W. Layton Avenue; New Balance Milwaukee store in Brookfield at 17155 W. Bluemound Road, Suite A; or New Balance Milwaukee in Greenfield at 7411 W. Layton Ave.

According to a news release, anyone donating gently used or new shoes, sneakers or boots or new socks to the “Share-A-Pair” drive will also receive $10 off their next regular price men’s and women's shoe purchase valid through the end of February at any Stan’s Fit For Your Feet or New Balance Milwaukee location.

Since its inception, Stan’s Fit For Your Feet’s annual “Share-A-Pair” shoe drive has collected more than 275,000 new and gently-used pairs of shoes from Greater Milwaukee residents. For more information on the “Share-A-Pair” shoe drive, visit www.stansfootwear.com or call 262-432-4030.