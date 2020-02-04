Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe offers an ‘unforgettable private experience’

RACINE -- Winter in Wisconsin really isn't a time you think to have a picnic -- but that's not stopping the Racine Zoo from giving you a one-of-a-kind experience. Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out their Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe.
About Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe (website)
Saturday, February 1 – Sunday, March 1, 2020
FRIDAYS – SUNDAYS
11AM – 7:30PM
90-minute time slots are available
Relax outdoors while staying cozy in one of our snow globes enjoying quality time with friends and family! An unforgettable private experience with food, drinks, and more for up to 8 people!
Great for celebrating a birthday or anniversary, a date night, or even just a fun time with loved ones.
Multiple package options are available to customize your experience! Book now!
OPTION 1: NON-ALCOHOL PACKAGE – $150
- Choose 1 Entrée For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread
- Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert
- Includes selection of Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)
- Animal Encounter
- Fun Tabletop Games
- Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)
- General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest
- Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people
OPTION 2: BEER PACKAGE – $200
- Choose 1 Entrée For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread
- Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert
- Includes a selection of Craft Beers, Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)
- Animal Encounter
- Fun Tabletop Games
- Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)
- General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest
- Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people
OPTION 3: WINE PACKAGE – $200
- Choose 1 Entrée For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread
- Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert
- Includes a selection of Red Wine and White Wine, Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)
- Animal Encounter
- Fun Tabletop Games
- Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)
- General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest
- Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people
OPTION 4: BEER AND WINE PACKAGE – $200
- Choose 1 Entrée For All (Served Family Style): Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread
- Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert
- Includes a selection of Red Wine, White Wine, Craft Beer, Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)
- Animal Encounter
- Fun Tabletop Games
- Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)
- General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest
- Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people
OPTION 5: EVERYTHING PACKAGE – $325
- Includes a selection of Cheese, Meats, and Veggies, Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, Chili and Corn Bread For All (Served Family Style)
- Includes mouthwatering S'mores Dessert
- Includes a selection of Red Wine, White Wine, Craft Beers, Soda, Hot Cocoa, Water, Juice (for kids only)
- Animal Encounter
- Fun Tabletop Games
- Music Speaker Access (bring your own aux cord to enjoy your own music selection!)
- General Admission Ticket to the Racine Zoo for each guest
- Includes Space Rental Fee for 90 minutes for up to 8 people
ADD-ONS
- + $40: Second Entrée For All (Served Family Style) (Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup OR Chili and Corn Bread. Must be an option not already chosen in package.)
- + $40: Selection of Cheese, Meats, and Veggies