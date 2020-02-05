Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)
Avalanche in Turkey kills rescuers who were searching for survivors of previous avalanche
VAN, Turkey — At least 38 people, many of them rescuers, have been killed and dozens are feared trapped after two avalanches near Turkey’s eastern border with Iran, authorities say.
More than 100 rescue workers had been sent to Van province in eastern Turkey to try and reach two people believed to be still buried after an avalanche on Tuesday evening hit the area, killing five, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in a statement.
The second avalanche came down at around midday on Wednesday, burying rescue teams. At least 14 rescuers are among the 33 killed, the agency said.
VAN, TURKEY – FEBRUARY 05: Search and rescue works continue at site after a second avalanche buries search team during search and rescue efforts in Bahcesaray district of Turkey’s eastern Van province on February 05, 2020. At least 23 rescue workers were reported dead after they were buried under a second avalanche in eastern Turkey, authorities said on Wednesday. (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)