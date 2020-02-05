Coors Light wants to give you $100 to adopt a dog this Valentine’s Day 🐶❤️

DENVER — Coors Light officials want you to ditch the stuffed animal and flowers this Valentine’s Day, and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company offered $100 to cover dog adoption fees for the first 1,000 people until Feb. 21.

You must be of legal drinking age, and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The offer isn’t available for residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, or West Virginia.

According to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year, and the Humane Society says more than two million are healthy and treatable.

CLICK HERE to access the company’s promotion page for details on this offer.

