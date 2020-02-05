× Driver crashes on I-94 EB at General Mitchell Blvd. while fleeing from police

WEST ALLIS — One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash early on I-94 near General Mitchell Blvd. Wednesday morning, Feb. 5.

The pursuit began around 3:30 a.m. after officers spotted a reckless vehicle.

Police say the pursuit was terminated on eastbound I-94 near 84th Street — and the vehicle was later found crashed on eastbound I-94 near General Mitchell Blvd.

The driver of the vehicle was observed fleeing on foot and was located by officers in the immediate area. The driver was transported to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department for medical clearance.

Criminal charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department is handling the accident investigation.