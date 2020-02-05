‘He got my baby:’ Mother held onto car for dear life after it was stolen with toddler inside

WASHINGTON — It was a terrifying Tuesday, Feb. 4 for a mother in Washington, D.C. Police said she was at a gas station when a thief took off with her vehicle — with her baby inside. A good Samaritan helped reunite the family.

“He didn’t care or think about what the consequences was,” said Elroy Jacobs, witness. “Nothing like that.”‘

Jacobs was on his way to work when he saw a woman being dragged down Kennedy Street in Northwest D.C.

Holding on to the door like this, and he was pulling her,” said Jacobs. “She was hollering, ‘My baby! He got my baby! He got my baby!'”

Surveillance video from the gas station showed a man crouching down as he ran across the street — getting into the SUV as the woman held the gas pump. She then ran to the driver’s side and grabbed the door as the man took off.

“Literally, he ran over her,” said Jacobs. “I don’t know how she got back up, and she was walking. I don’t know. Maybe God was with her. I don’t know.”

Jacobs followed the white Mercedes SUV about a half-mile and witnessed the woman fall off. He then saw the driver ditch the stolen car — getting into another vehicle and leaving.

“The baby’s still in the car,” said Jacobs.

The gas tank door was still open when detectives got to the toddler.

Thankfully, police said the baby and mother escaped injury.