Illinois police seek man who sprayed Lysol in Walmart while wearing, ‘I have coronavirus’ sign

JOLIET, Ill. — Police in Joliet, Illinois asked for help identifying and locating a man who caused a disturbance at Walmart Sunday, Feb. 2. Cellphone cameras captured him wearing a sign that said, “I have coronavirus” as he sprayed Lysol in the store.

The young man also wore a yellow medical mask.

“He was just telling everybody the same thing, that he was protecting them from his virus,” said Tony Prokes, witness.

The prank was meant to scare people.

“Not really good to be pranking society that way,” said Prokes.” Some people will be afraid.”

Prokes was shopping at the store Sunday when he saw the young man walking around the store — spraying Lysol everywhere. Prokes said he kept telling people he was trying to disinfect the area for the illness.

He’s facing felony charges after police said he sprayed chemicals on food, clothing, and other items.

“He was spraying all the produce with Lysol,” said Prokes.

The store had to be professionally cleaned, and dozens of items had to be thrown out.

Police said the joke cost more than $10,000 in cleanup and damage costs.

“When you’re sitting there looking at the damaged property and you’re looking upwards of over $7,000 in damage, that’s a lot of money,” said a witness.

While police did receive information about the vehicle the man left the store in, no arrests had been made as of Wednesday, Feb. 5.