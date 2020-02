Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX's new competition show "Lego Masters" premieres Wednesday night, February 5. This show is hosted by Will Arnett. Each week Lego enthusiasts combine imagination and skill for a big cash prize, as well as the chance to earn the title of "Lego Master."

Lego master, Greg Nuse from LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at what it takes to make a masterpiece.