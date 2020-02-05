Meal prep tips from a pro– and some of the meals you can order off his menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Austin Vetter with FreshChef Meal Prep joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about how he started his business -- and offers some tips for prepping things in your own kitchen too.

Meal Prep Tips:

1. Plan your meals ahead, write them down and make a shopping list

2. Keep the selection of simple, proteins, vegetables, carbs. At least each food group.

3. Invest in a variety of spices. Foods like chicken, turkey, and steak are like a blank canvas. Lots of spices pair well with them.

4. Invest in a cooking thermometer for proteins like chicken and avoiding overcooking.

5. Avoid shopping when you are hungry and always shop in bulk. Especially proteins like chicken, steak, and ground turkey. Whatever you don't use you can freeze for the following week.

6. Always keep it fun and include variety. Use the power of the internet to research

different food blogs and websites to get inspiration.

THE Muscle Maker

4 Servings

2 Lbs Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

3 tbsp No Salt seasoning (I like the costco brand, Kirkland)

Sprinkle salt and pepper (season the breast, both sides)

¼ cup white vinegar or lemon juice

8 oz white rice cooked (jasmine rice)

8 oz blanched green beans

10 oz diced sweet potatoes

1tbsp Grape seed Oil

1tsp salt

½ tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

½ tbsp smoked paprika

½ tsp chili flake

4 lemon quarters

4 oz Salsa ( Jack's Cantina Salsa, Costco)

On a clean surface, take your chicken and season it with salt and pepper. Top and Bottom. Next in a small bowl combine the no salt seasoning and vinegar. Next take your chicken and place it into a plastic bag and pour the seasoning and vinegar mixture over the chicken. Seal the bag and move it around to coat the chicken. Marinate for at least an hour or overnight.

For the rice you'll cook the rice as followed on the bag and cool completely

For the green beans, clean the ends and drop into salted boiling water for about 30 second. Take out and lay on a plate or tray and cool completely

For Sweet potatoes, peel and dice them into a medium dice. Place into a bowl with oil, salt and the remainder of the seasonings. Toss to coat and place on lined baking tray. Bake at 400 for about 15 minutes until soft. Once cooked, cool completely.

For the chicken, while the oven Is at 400 degrees. Take the chicken out of the bag and lay onto a lined baking tray and cook for about 22 minutes until the internal temperature of the chicken reached 165 degrees at the thickest part of the chicken. Too add another layer of flavor you can also grill the chicken. Once cooked, cool completely, Now that the components are all cooked and cooled, it's time to portion into food containers. The rice, green beans, and sweet potatoes are portioned out to two ounces.

The chicken is portioned out to either 4 or 6oz. Depending on your caloric intake. Portion the salsa into portion cups and place a lemon wedge into the container and cover. Store in the coldest part of the refrigerator. The food will last for at least 5 days.

For reheating pop the lid and slightly place the lid back on not snapping it back into place. This will help generate and trap the steam.

Place into the microwave and cook for at least 2-4 minutes or until hot! Steam is the best Garnish!