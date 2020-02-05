× Medical examiner called out to crash near College and Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called out to the scene of a crash in the area of College Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Initial reports indicate one adult victim. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6.

MCMEO responding to a fatal motor vehicle accident in the 6400 blk of S. Pennsylvania Ave. Initial reports indicate one adult victim. Autopsy scheduled for tomorrow. @OakCreekPolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 5, 2020

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

The scene was clear as of about 11:30 a.m. Nicholson Avenue is back open to traffic.