See how the Big Bend/Vernon Lions Club makes a difference in its community

BIG BEND — The Big Bend Library is hosting a program to inform the public on what the Lions do for local communities. It will take place Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 2 p.m. at the Big Bend/Vernon Lions Community Center (W231 S9205 Riverside Street, Big Bend).

The public is invited to come and meet a working leader dog and puppies in training, see how the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin helps to restore sigh, and learn how the Wisconsin Lions Camp offers free camp experiences for children with disabilities.

For more information, you are urged to call 608-697-9191.