MILWAUKEE -- If you like music and food -- then we've got the perfect pairing for you. Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern executive chef Joe Singer and Radio Milwaukee Program Director Jordan Lee join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee's annual SoundBites Event.

About SoundBites 2020 (website)

SoundBites celebrates Milwaukee as an up-and-coming culinary and music mecca. At this unique and interactive fundraiser benefiting non-profit Radio Milwaukee, you’ll enjoy an array of songs and small plates that inspired the set list.

Put your headphones on and dive into the perfect pairing of sounds and bites prepared by 12 top Milwaukee Chefs and curated by your own 88Nine Djs. It’s a food and music lover’s dream! Graze through tasting/listening stations, learn more about the inspiration from the curators themselves, sample great local beer and more!